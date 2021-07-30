Group shares wins at Ladies 9-Hole outing

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PINE GROVE — The Ironton Ladies 9-Hole Golf Association went 3-for-4.

After hostess Pat Lambert served breakfast treats and tea made by Theresa at the Pine Grove Golf Course at their early business meeting Tuesday morning, she then announced the days events.

As it turned out, three members of the foursome playing together saw winners.

Sharon Fox and Joyce Lewis tied for one event and Fox also won another event. Lana Moore took low putts honors.

The group will meet again on Tuesday but the brief business meeting and breakfast will be at 8:30 a.m. Tee times will be 9 a.m., 9:10 and 9:20.

Anyone unable to meet at 8:30 can still join the group on the tees at 9 a.m. Joyce Lewis will be the hostess for the day.

The Ladies Nine Hole League welcomes any women who would like to join the group.

Pine Creek Golf Club is public and anyone is permitted to play.