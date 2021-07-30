Thomas Watson

March 8, 1935–July 12, 2021

Thomas (Tom) Gerald Watson was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He passed away suddenly on July 12, 2021, at age 86.

Tom was born to Gerald T. and Annette Watson on March 8, 1935, in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in 1953, he spent two years at University of Dayton. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1956, where he achieved the rank of chief petty officer and dedicated 20 years of his life in service to the United States while serving at numerous Naval bases, including Naval Air Station Millington in Memphis, Tennessee, Naval Air Station Argentia, Newfoundland, CAN, Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, California, Naval Air Station Glynnco in Brunswick, Georgia, and Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida.

He met his wife, Judy, while stationed in Memphis in 1960 and remained a devoted and loving husband for 60 years.

After retiring from the Navy in 1976, Tom obtained a Bachelor of Science in Sports/Leisure/Recreation from the University of West Florida in 1979 and a Masters in Management from Troy State University in 1985.

He subsequently worked as an assistant recreation director in Avon Park, Florida in 1978 and 1979, as an industrial management specialist at Naval Aviation Depot from 1979 to 1993, and as a substitute teacher at Catholic High School from 1998 to 2008.

Tom was an avid golfer and spread his love of the game to his wife, Judy.

He had a powerful and beautiful singing voice and sang for the Pensacola Choral Society from 1997 to 2017 and for numerous church choirs throughout his life.

He was a longtime softball and baseball umpire and basketball referee and, when his children were young and involved in Pensacola’s swimming culture, a dedicated swim meet director, referee, and starter. He was an avid weightlifter and enjoyed fitness exercises.

He was a member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Pensacola, Florida.

Tom is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith A. Watson; his children Gerald A. Watson, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, and Eileen M. Josselyn, of Golden, Colorado; his grandchildren, Anna K. Gerrish, of Orlando, Florida, Brandon L. Josselyn, of Golden, Colorado, and Juliet M. Josselyn, of Golden, Colorado; his great-grandson, Lincoln Gerrish, of Orlando, Florida; his sister, Nancy E. Tomondi, of Ironton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tom was a gregarious, warm, and thoughtful man who made friends easily and kept them throughout his life.

A funeral service was held on July 21, 2021, in Pensacola, Florida. followed by interment at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements.

You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.