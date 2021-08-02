expand
August 2, 2021

Classes for website design now enrolling

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Monday, August 2, 2021

ASHLAND, Ky. — Registration for Workforce Solutions classes that help students learn about website development are now open.

Among those are “Designing Effective Websites,” “Managing Web Design Projects” and “Creating WordPress Websites.”

Price and length for classes vary, with options for instructor-led and self-paced instruction. Classes open Aug. 18.

Students complete these interactive courses entirely over the Internet. All courses are led by expert instructors, many of whom are nationally known authors. These courses are affordable, fun, fast and convenient.

To search for the classes listed above or to see the entire catalog of classes, visit https://www.ed2go.com/actc to find course descriptions, instructor information and user-friendly instructions.

For more information, contact Robin Harris, Director of Workforce Solutions, at robin.harris@kctcs.edu.

