August 2, 2021

Mary Donley

By Obituaries

Published 6:57 pm Monday, August 2, 2021

Jan. 16, 1949–July 31, 2021

 

Mary Elizabeth Donley, 72, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

She was born Jan. 16, 1949, in Lawrence County, daughter of the late Stanley and Lennie Stapleton Barnhart.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Ray Donley, who passed Aug. 26, 2011. They were married May 19, 1971.

Mary was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Stanley Barnhart Jr.; and four sisters, Loretta Joanne Summers, Helen Morrison, Clarice Newman and Barbara Carmon.

She was a 1967 graduate of Rock Hill High School and retired from Hills Department Store and Ames Department Store.

Mary is survived by her two sons, Homer Ray Donley Jr., of Waterloo; and Aaron Donley, of Oak Hill; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be noon Thursday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Dale Knipp officiating. Burial will follow at Olive Furnace Cemetery, Oak Hill.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

