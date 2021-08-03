expand
Ad Spot

August 3, 2021

Apple Guacamole

FOOD: Apple Guacamole and Kids Charcuterie Snack Board

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Apple Guacamole

• 3 ripe avocados, halved and pitted
• 1/2 cup finely chopped Vidalia onion
• 1/2 cup snipped fresh cilantro
• 1 lime, juice only
• Bottled hot pepper sauce, to taste
• 1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and finely chopped
• Kosher salt, to taste
• Tortilla chips

In bowl, use fork to mash avocados, onion, cilantro, lime juice and hot pepper sauce to desired consistency. Stir in apple and season with salt, to taste. Serve with tortilla chips.
Visit Culinary.net for more snack ideas.

Kids Charcuterie Snack Board

• Cubed watermelon
• Watermelon balls, skewered
• Watermelon wedges
• Watermelon sticks
• Flower-shaped watermelon cutouts
• Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, halved
• Ham and cheese pinwheels
• Sliced veggies, such as cucumbers,
carrots, sweet peppers and celery
• Sliced fruit
• Pretzels
• Crackers
• Small bowl of candy (optional)

Prepare watermelon, sandwiches, pinwheels, veggies, fruit, pretzels, crackers and candy, if desired.

On large board or platter, arrange all ingredients.

Visit watermelon.org to find more kid-friendly recipe ideas.

More News

MJ Wixsom: Sometimes, sadly, it is time to let go

FOOD: Apple Guacamole and Kids Charcuterie Snack Board

ARTS AND CULTURE: Tattoo art exhibit runs through mid-August

Mary Donley

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With COVID-19 cases again on the rise in Lawrence County, have you changed your approach to going out in public, whether through mask wearing or avoiding large gatherings?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business

Columnists

MJ Wixsom: Sometimes, sadly, it is time to let go

Lifestyles

FOOD: Apple Guacamole and Kids Charcuterie Snack Board

Lifestyles

ARTS AND CULTURE: Tattoo art exhibit runs through mid-August

News

Classes for website design now enrolling

News

Trains, signs and paint – Work progressing around splash park

Lifestyles

Local author earns acclaim for children’s books

News

Brown reintroduces bill to protect vulnerable call center jobs in the U.S.

Columnists

Doug Johnson: Our worldly treasures can weigh us down sometimes

News

Ironton Wizardfest is set to return in November

Columnists

Tindall’s work was critical for the Apollo mission

News

The man with the vision

News

Ohio University suspends Delta Pi frat for hazing violations

Huntington, W. Va.

Pallottine Foundation of Huntington has new health program officer and communications, research manager

Gallery

GALLERY: Memory Lane 7-31-21

Gallery

FOCUS: Scenes from CCTC

Lifestyles

Jehovah’s Witnesses to hold global event

News

Baldridge issues statement on Commercial Liability Partners, Killen Power Plant decommissioning

News

Lawsuit: Ohio wrongly denying parole to ex-death row inmates

News

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in county

Columnists

Mark McCown: Attorney can be noble, but can’t be nobility

News

Ohio offering $100 coronavirus vaccination incentive to state employees

News

Diedrich Boulevard by Kroger to be down to one lane next week

Gallery

GALLERY: Night at the Lawrence County Fair

Columnists

Car buying hurt by the dying art of haggling