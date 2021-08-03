Hazel Watson

July 13, 1932–Aug. 1, 2021

Hazel Marie Clay Watson, 89, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Sistersville, West Virginia, native was born July 13, 1932 a daughter of the late George Schuman and Rosie Lisk Clay.

She was also preceded in death on April 9, 2000 by her husband, Adam Watson Jr. whom she married May 28, 1949.

Hazel was the former head cook at the Ironton Elks Lodge #177 retiring in 1999.

She was of the Pentecostal faith and enjoyed reading, cooking, quilting and crocheting.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Gary Lee Watson and James Ralph Watson; one daughter-in-law, Mary Watson; and one brother, James Williamson.

She is survived by son, James David Watson, of Grove City; daughter and son-in-law, Linda Sue (Ned) Webber, of Houston, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Roger Lee (Lynda) Watson, of Pedro; daughter and son-in-law, Rosemary (Dave) Lucas, of Ironton; daughter, Sandra Kay McGranor, of Ironton; daughter and son-in-law, Diana Lynn (Chris) Barker, of Raceland, Kentucky; daughter, Penny L. (Terri Botkins) Watson, of Ironton; 19 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

The Watson family would like to extend a special thank you to her personal caregivers, Mandy Thomas and Georgia Vaughn, and all of the staff of Community Hospice for the care they provided.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in Buckhorn Cemetery, with her son-in-law, Dave Lucas officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community Hospice of Ashland, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY. 41101.

