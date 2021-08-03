ARTS AND CULTURE: Tattoo art exhibit runs through mid-August

More events planned for August

The Grayson Gallery & Art Center, Inc. will present “The ART of the Tattoo,” featuring the work of 20 regional artists.

Included will be several local tattoo shop owners and tattooists as special guests and the exhibit will have over 50 pieces on display in different media and run through mid-August.

Please note that parental discretion is advised as some subject matter may not be suitable for children.

Coming up, “Carter County Metal II” will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 5:30-10 p.m. with donations requested at the door.

Next, in partnership with the Huntington Blues Society, the GGAC will co-host the Diamond Teeth Mary Blues Festival Art Show & Sale on Aug. 21 at Heritage Station in Huntington, West Virginia.

For information and details on all gallery programs and events, volunteerism and opportunities in the arts, contact Dan Click, director, at graysongallery@gmail.com and look for them on Facebook.