Backpack Buddies receives grant

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed two executive orders directing Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program funding to initiatives that will provide support services to Ohio families.

The Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives recommended the fiscal year 2022 awards help families and reduce poverty.

Executive Order 2021-12D distributes fiscal year 2022 grants to organizations around the state.

In Lawrence County, RLB Ministries/Backpack Buddies, which provides food security to youth, was listed as a recipient for a grant of up to $750,000.

Based in Ironton, the group organized by Campbell Chapel Freewill Baptist Church distributes food to needy families throughout Lawrence County.

The ready-to-eat food items are placed in the backpacks of students on Friday to take home, ensuring that they will have access to food on the weekends.