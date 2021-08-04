Filing deadline for candidates is today

Nominating petitions for candidates for the 2021 general elections in Lawrence County must be filed by today.

The deadline for candidates is 4 p.m.

The board of elections must certify nominating petitions for candidates by Aug. 16.

The election is scheduled for Nov. 2. Races that will be on the ballot include city and village council seats, as well as school boards. No countywide or statewide offices are on the ballot this year.

The deadline for voter registration for this year’s election is Oct. 4.