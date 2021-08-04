expand
August 5, 2021

Keith Johnson

By Obituaries

Published 1:09 pm Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Keith Johnson

Keith E. Johnson, 57, of Ironton, unexpectedly passed away on July 17, 2021.

Keith was a contractor, woodworker and avid reader.

He was preceded in death by his mom, Phyllis “Flip” Johnson; a brother, Kevin Johnson; and special animal child, Marley.

He is survived by wife, Kelly George Johnson; his dad, Billy Johnson; two sisters, Jeanette Linn and Christy Spears, and one brother, Dooley; four children, Mandy, Tracy, Jessica and Jimmy; three stepchildren, Kate, Dillon and Cass; and numerous nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

