expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2021

John Malone, owner of Malone Karate, teaches a class of children at this Coal Grove studio on Thursday. Malone was recently named an Instructor of the year by United Fighting Arts Federation, the organization founded by martial artist and actor Chuck Norris. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Martial artist wins award from Chuck Norris group

By Heath Harrison

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021

John Malone, instructor and operator of Malone Karate in Coal Grove, second from right, with United Fighting Arts Federation founder Chuck Norris, center, in Las Vegas in July, after Malone was chosen as an Instructor of the year by UFAF. (Submitted photo)

COAL GROVE — A local martial arts instructor was recently named Instructor of the Year by the United Fighting Arts Federation.

John Malone, who owns Malone Karate in Coal Grove, received the designation UFAF, the organization founded by martial artist and actor Chuck Norris in 1979.

“They have schools all over the country and in Mexico and Norway,” Malone said. “It’s a national and international award.”

Malone said he has been involved in martial arts for 33 years and has been teaching since 1997. He moved to Malone Karate’s current location, at 209 Pike St., in 2010.

He said he teaches karate to those ages five and up, and offers courses in Krava Maga, a self-defense system, to adults.

“It’s what used by Israeli defense forces,” he said.

UFAF is the governing body of the Chuck Norris System, UFAF Krav Maga and UFAF Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and oversees the growth, development and certification in those styles.

Malone said the Instructor of the Year award comes about first as a nomination from students.

“And the UFAF board chooses from there,” he said, noting that five were chosen for the award.

For more information on Malone Karate, visit their Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/2untsn2x.

John Malone offers martial arts instruction at Malone Karate, in Coal Grove, to children ages five and up, as well as adults. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

More News

Top QB recruit to skipping senior year to join Ohio State

OSU players to profit from jersey sales

AP sources: Pac-12, Big 12 leaders consider alliances

Reds blow lead in 9th; lose to Twins 7-5

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With COVID-19 cases again on the rise in Lawrence County, have you changed your approach to going out in public, whether through mask wearing or avoiding large gatherings?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business