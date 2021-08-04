Coal Grove LL election

meeting to be Aug. 15

The Coal Grove Little League will conduct elections at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, at the little league fields.

Anyone interested in being on the league board is asked to attend the meeting.

For further information, contact Shanna Murphy at (740) 442-5279.

SOC announces soccer,

volleyball previews

The Southern Ohio Conference has announce its fall sports preview schedule.

The boys’ soccer preview will be Friday, Aug. 13, at New Boston, and the girls’ volleyball Saturday, Aug. 14, at South Webster.

Due to the installation of the field turf at Portsmouth West, there will be no girls’ soccer preview.

Times will be announced at a later date.

There is no football preview planned.

Cincinnati Reds tickets

The Cincinnati Reds’ ticket hours are: non-game days Monday-Friday 9-5 p.m. Saturday 10- 4 p.m. (not open October-February); Game Days 9 a.m. until end of the 7th inning. Go online at cincinnatireds.com and click “tickets.”