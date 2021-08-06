expand
Ellen Kisor
June 8, 1959–Aug. 5, 2021

Ellen Maria Kisor, 62, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.
The Ironton native was born June 8, 1959, the daughter of the late Oscar “Toss” Honaker and Lucy Louise Keeton Honaker.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, James “Don” Kisor, whom she married on June 10, 1975.
Ellen attended Dawson-Bryant High School and was a homemaker.
She enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds, teaching her granddaughter how to decorate cakes and watching her grandson play baseball.
She also attended Union Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Angie Kisor (Everett “Bucky”) Bridges; a son, Jake (Jen) Kisor; four grandchildren, Lily Kisor, Wyatt Kisor Brianna Bridges and Brigham Bridges; one great-grandchild, Addleigh Allen; two brothers, Garrett (Mary) Honaker and Arley (Jennifer) Honaker; two sisters, Karen DeSalvi and Anna Rose McNeill; special nephew, Don Honaker; two special sisters-in-law, Linda (Paul) Johnson and Sharon (Bill) Mullins; special friends, Elaine Carmon, Melissa Caudill and Tami Spurlock; and many other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by mother and father-in-law, Jim and Irene Kisor.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home in Ironton, with Pastor Mike Triplett officiating. Burial will follow in Kisor Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5–7 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

