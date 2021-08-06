expand
Ad Spot

August 6, 2021

James Bennett Jr.

By Obituaries

Published 3:34 pm Friday, August 6, 2021

James Bennett Jr.

James Otis Bennett Jr., died on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Redith (Boster) Bennett.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Dr. Steve Cook officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Aid Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

The family has requested all those attending services to please wear a mask.

To offer the Bennett family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More News

James Bennett Jr.

Museum hosts pie contest (WITH GALLERY)

Nina Keller: AAA7 offers Medicare Monday to answer questions

State panel OKs Scioto County project aid

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With COVID-19 cases again on the rise in Lawrence County, have you changed your approach to going out in public, whether through mask wearing or avoiding large gatherings?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business