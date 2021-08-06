Museum hosts pie contest (WITH GALLERY)

On Saturday, July 24, the Lawrence County Ohio Historical Society and Museum held a pie contest.

Participants were encouraged to make their best homemade pie. The contest included two divisions: a local bakery division and an amateur division.

Five local bakeries competed in the pie contest including Ironton Food Fair, Tipton’s Traditions, Sugar and Spice, Dave’s Bakery and Black Bear Bakery.

There were 13 pies entered in the amateur division by Jennie Cassity, Floye Cook, Lexi Lawson, Kay Rader, Jean Butler, Virginia Smith, Alicia Fraley, Bonnie Ford Holmes, Judene Love, Christine Hunt, Mary Rose and Carolyn Hopper.

The pies were judged by Tommie Lintner, Terri Belcher and Ironton Mayor Samuel Cramblit.

Judging this competition was not an easy task. All the pies were delicious and beautifully made.

After carefully examining every pie, the judges named Black Bear Bakery’s chocolate pie the winner of the local bakery division.

In the amateur division, Floye Cooke, of Kitts Hill, won with her raspberry pie. After the judging was complete, all 40 guests were invited to enjoy slices of the pies.

The museum hosts several events throughout the year. For more information about the events, contact the museum at 740-532-1222 or visit the museum at 506 S. Sixth St. in Ironton, from 1-4 p.m., on Saturdays and Sundays.