Nina Keller: AAA7 offers Medicare Monday to answer questions

Did you know the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) has someone on staff who can help answer any questions you might have about Medicare?

Our agency can assist the community with questions, provide information regarding Medicare Part D sign-up activities and/or help find a Medicare supplemental insurance. We also provide information about other services made available through our agency, and make references to additional community organizations that may be able to help.

Since the pandemic started, we have featured “Medicare Monday” information each week on our Facebook page and through our community e-mail list. This education provides a special tip regarding Medicare and information that beneficiaries or the community may find helpful. Most recently, the Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol offered to help sponsor this initiative and we are most grateful for their encouragement and support.

Through the Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol, education is provided to the public about Medicare fraud and scams. This helpful information can assist seniors with preventing, detecting and reporting healthcare fraud, errors and abuse. Through the AAA7’s “Medicare Monday” feature, information about Medicare fraud and scams is also provided to help raise awareness.

To stay on top of the newest “Medicare Monday” education, find us on Facebook or sign-up for our community e-mails through our website. If you need further assistance, you can reach out to our Community Outreach Department at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

If you have questions about Medicare or would like further information on programs that may save you money on your Medicare Part D prescriptions, reach out to Kristy Bowman at the same number or e-mail.

For further information about Medicare scams and frauds and to stay on top of alerts, reach out to the Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol through ProSeniors at 1-800-488-6070, option 7, or log on to www.proseniors.org/ohio-smp/

Nina R. Keller is the executive director of the Area Agency on Aging District 7.