Attorney General Yost rejects proposed statute to expand legal marijuana in Ohio

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office today rejected the summary for a proposed statute that would add a chapter to the Ohio Revised Code to control and regulate cannabis use by adults.

On July 27, the Attorney General’s Office received the summary language for “An Act to Control and Regulate Adult Use Cannabis.” The proposed statute would require the state to authorize adults 21 years and older to use cannabis and regulate the cultivation, processing, sale, purchase, possession and home growth.

The attorney general’s role in the petition process is to determine whether the summary is a fair and truthful representation of the proposed statute. The submitted petition does not meet that requirement.

A response letter sent to the petitioners today notes that, “the summary does not properly advise a potential signer of the proposed measure’s character and limitations.” The letter notes seven defects within the submitted summary.

The petitioners were recommended to carefully review and scrutinize the summary to ensure that it accurately captures the proposed statute’s definitions, contents and purport before it is resubmitted.

The full text of the rejection letter and the petition can be found at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/Petitions.