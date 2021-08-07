Brown secures provisions to repair infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced Monday that the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill will include his Bridge Investment Act and his Build America Buy America Act.

Brown’s office said the two bills are ones he has led for years to create and support jobs in Ohio communities, and make local economies more competitive.

The Bridge Investment Act would provide significant funding to repair and replace nationally and regionally significant bridges.

Brown’s office said his Build America Buy America Act would apply strong Buy America rules to all taxpayer-funded infrastructure and public works projects — to ensure American taxpayer dollars support American jobs. Brown worked with his colleagues to ensure his two bills were included in the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The bill text is being finalized now and is expected to be voted on this week. Brown said will continue fighting for final passage of the package with these bills included, as well as several other provisions to upgrade critical infrastructure like broadband, waterways, and public transit — all without raising taxes on working families.

“Rebuilding Ohio bridges and infrastructure with American-made steel and products will create jobs and make our communities more competitive,” Brown said. “Ohio has more than 3,200 bridges that need to be repaired or replaced to make them safer and reduce congestion — and Ohio communities can’t shoulder this cost alone.”