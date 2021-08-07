Ironton man indicted on 106 sex charges

William Ray McKenzie, 47, Ironton, was indicted by the most recent Lawrence County Grand Jury on 106 charges of inappropriately touching and raping a person under the age of 13.

The 106 charges include two counts first-degree felony rape, with the victim being under the age of 13, and 104 counts of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition, which is that McKenzie “did knowingly touch the genitalia of (the victim) when touching is not through the clothes” and “the touching is done with an intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, degrade or arouse or gratify the sexual desire of any person” when the victim was under 12 years of age.

There was a single unnamed victim in all the cases. The incidents occurred between April 1, 2018 through June 19, 2021.

Other people indicted and their charges are:

• Jeannie G. Bowling, 35, Harlan, Kentucky, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Brandon L. Scott, 36, second-degree felony felonious assault and first-degree misdemeanor using weapons while intoxicated.

• Kara Miller, 28, Proctorville, fourth-degree felony assault on a peace officer, first-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Joseph P. Fantuzzo, 43, Ironton, fourth-degree felony domestic violence with a prior conviction.

• Johnny D. Lewis, 38, Proctorville, second-degree felony robbery, second-degree misdemeanor theft, first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Corey D. Hatfield, 32, South Point, fourth-degree felony domestic violence. fourth-degree felony second-degree misdemeanor

• Tanner B. Howard, 23, South Point, fifth-degree felony vandalism and second-degree misdemeanor

criminal damaging.

• Evelyn Caplinger, 48, Ironton, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention center and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Katiea J. Stapleton, 31, Ironton, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention center and first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• Jonathen Wooten, 32, Jackson, fourth-degree felony failure to appear, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony vandalism of government property for damage to a GPS monitor.

• John Paul Blair, 42, fifth-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Courtney E. Crabtree, 29, second-degree felony trafficking in heroin, second-degree felony possession of heroin, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Shawn DeLong, 43, Pedro, third-degree felony trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony possession of drugs, first-degree misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first-degree misdemeanor driving under OVI suspension and second-degree misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instruments.

• Tiffany McFann, 36, Ironton, third-degree felony trafficking in drugs and third-degree felony possession of drugs.

• LaDonna K. Browning, 34, Russell, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substance.

• Van Lee Harrell, 33, South Point, fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substance.

• Kayla Marie Burke, 36, Ironton, second-degree felony trafficking in drugs and second-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Timothy J. Wallace, 43, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Cindy D. Hardman, 47, Ashland, Kentucky, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Owen L. Green, 23, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and second-degree possession of drug abuse instruments.

• Amy B. Norman, 36, Ironton, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Joshua A. Massie, 41, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jerry J. Smith, 45, Ironton, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Marc Frazier, 20, Pedro, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Rhonda Lynn Howard, 50, Ironton, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Chaz L. McCoy, 31, South Point, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Owen M. Friend, 46, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• John Michael Weeks, 23, Franklin Furnace, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Timothy Dale McDaniel, 52, Proctorville, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Justin L. Carter, 32, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Beverly C. Reed, 49, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention center and fifth-degree felony obstructing official business.