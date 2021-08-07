Paul Wayne Porter Jr.

Dec. 22, 1939–July 20, 2021

Paul Wayne Porter Jr. was born Dec. 22, 1939, in Ironton, and died July 20, 2021.

As a young man, Paul served in the U.S. Marines, an achievement that was a source of pride to him throughout his life.

Paul went to college at Florida State University where he played football and graduated with a degree in psychology.

He spent much of his professional life serving others, first as a counselor working with teenagers and later as a counselor for adults struggling with addiction.

Paul had a deep love for his country, was opinionated about most things and passionate about golf.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Sr. and Maxine Porter; sister, Lowayne brother, Steve; and daughters, Lowayne and Natalie Christensen.

He is survived by his sister, Blanche Brammer; children, David, Hollyand Angela; and former stepdaughter, Melissa McDaniel.