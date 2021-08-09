John Fetters

John Charles Fetters, 71, of Wheelersburg died Aug. 6, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, in Columbus.

He was born in Ironton and was the son of the late Charles and Doris Fetters.

He was a graduate of Ohio State University with a degree in agriculture education. At OSU, he served as president of the Agriculture Education Society and pianist for the Ag Choir.

After college, John served briefly in the U.S. Army and for six years in the Army Reserve.

He taught school for the Ironton City Schools for 11 years.

He retired after a long career as county executive director for the Farm Service Agency, serving Scioto, Lawrence and Pike Counties.

John had a passion for farming and working with the farmers in the area.

John was a member of the Harrison Free Will Baptist Church, where he served as teacher and deacon. He currently attended Minford Bible Baptist Church.

John is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Sue; his son, Aaron (Colleen), of Evanston, Illinois; grandson, Paxton; and one uncle, Jim (Mary Lou) Corn, of Ironton.

Visitation will be 5–8 p.m. Wednesday at the Erwin Dodson Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with Pastor Brett McGraw officiating with visitation an hour before the service.

Interment will be in Bennett Cemetery in Minford.

