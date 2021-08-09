Lester Black

Lester E. Black, 86 of Proctorville, died on Friday, Aug. 8, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, WV.

He is survived by his spouse, Connie L. Sowards Black.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with his son, Pastor Jeff Black, officiating along with Pastor Mike Smith. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service also at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.