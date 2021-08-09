Nazlie Payne

June 3, 1926–Aug. 6, 2021

Nazlie (Naze) Payne passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

Mrs. Payne was born June 3, 1926, in Williamson, West Virginia, the daughter of Sam and Sallie (McCoy) Madlom.

The family moved to Chicago, Illinois, in 1938, and after graduating from high school, she and her twin sister, Nell, were employees at Walgreen Drug Company’s home office for seven years.

While there, the management named them The Walgreen Twins them in company advertisements.

She and her sister moved to Ashland, Kentucky, in 1951, and started working for Ashland Oil for 31 years.

In 1957, Naze married her loving husband, Raymond “Doc” Payne, until his passing in November 2019, after 62 years of marriage.

They were faithful members of Beech Street Christian Church, Ashland, Kentucky.

Music played a big part in Naze’s life. She and her husband were members of the Ashland Civic Chorus for 25 years. She and her sister sang throughout the Tri- State for many years until Nell’s passing in 1989.

In addition to her husband’s passing, she was preceded in death by four siblings, brothers, Towfaye, Muffmode, Ollie Madlom and sister, Nell Murphy.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews, especially Robert and Emily Payne, and Beth Wentz, who were so caring and helpful during the loss of her husband along with dear friends, Rod and Becky DePriest, and John and Mary Beth Boyd, who continued to care for her.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Beech Street Christian Church, 1672 Beech St., Ashland, Kentucky, with Pastor Rob O’Lynn officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, friends may send donations in Naze’s name to Beech Street Christian Church Building Fund, Ashland, Kentucky, 41101.

