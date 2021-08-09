William Johnson

expand
William E. Johnson, 86, Ironton, died on Aug. 7, 2021, at Community Hospice.

He was the son of the late Roy and Amanda England Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Johnson, of over 50 years whom he loved very much.

He was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church; he retired from Ironton Iron; an Army Veteran.

Survivors include four daughters, Jennifer White, Deborah Madden, Julia Webb and Rebecca Runyon; two sons, Steven Johnson and David Johnson; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded by his sister, Betty Kline, and one grandson.

Funeral Mass will be at Saint Joseph Church on Wednesday at 11 a.m., with Father David Huffman officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Coal Grove,

V.F.W. Post 8850 will perform Military Committal services.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home are conducting services.

