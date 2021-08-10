FOOD: Game Day Chicken Wings, Mexican Pizza Dip

Game Day Chicken Wings

• 1/2 cup butter, cubed

• 1/3 cup flour

• 2 teaspoons paprika

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon black pepper

• 10 chicken wingettes, thawed

• Dipping sauces (optional)

• Fresh parsley (optional)

Preheat oven to 425˚F. Line baking sheet with foil. Arrange butter cubes on foil.

In medium bowl, combine flour, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper.

Coat both sides of wings in flour mixture then evenly space among butter cubes on baking sheet.

Bake wings 30 minutes.

Turn wings over and bake 15 minutes, or until crispy and fully cooked.

Serve with dipping sauces and sprinkle with fresh parsley, if desired.

Visit Culinary.net to find more touchdown-worthy tailgate recipes.

Mexican Pizza Dip

• Nonstick cooking spray

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 1 pound ground beef

• 1 package taco seasoning mix

• 8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

• 1/2 cup sour cream

• 1 cup Fresh Cravings Chunky Salsa,

plus additional for topping

• 1 cup grated mozzarella

• 1/2 cup blended Mexican cheese

• Sliced jalapeno (optional)

• Sliced black olives (optional)

• Green onions (optional)

• Tortilla chips

Preheat oven to 350˚F. Spray 8-by-8-inch glass pan or large souffle dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

In large saute pan, heat oil over medium-high heat and add ground beef, breaking up with flat wooden spatula, until fully cooked. Sprinkle taco seasoning throughout beef and combine.

Place warm beef mixture in large bowl and add cream cheese, sour cream, 1 cup salsa and mozzarella. Mix well until combined and pour into prepared pan. Top with blended cheese and sliced jalapeno, black olives and green onions, if desired.

Bake until fully warmed and cheese is melted, 30-35 minutes.

Top with small spoonfuls of salsa. Serve with tortilla chips.