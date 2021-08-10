OHSAA announces state tournament sites for all sports

Tim Stried

OHSAA Director of Communications

COLUMBUS – Several more state tournament venues have now been set by the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2021-22 school year and beyond. During the 2020-21 school year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes to several traditional state tournament venues.

“We are very excited to announce these state tournament venues because of the experience they will give our student-athletes, schools and communities,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director.

“We would like to thank all those who operate these venues and have an important part in these partnerships and support of high school sports in Ohio.”

The OHSAA individual wrestling state tournament will return to the Schottenstein Center at The Ohio State University for the next three years, with an option for a two-year extension.

That event utilizes many areas of the arena, including the large warm-up gymnasium, and is one of the few venues in Ohio that is able to accommodate nine mats on the arena floor, which led to the expansion of the state tournament in 2000.

More than 15,000 fans have regularly attended the semifinals and championships sessions.

The OHSAA thanks Marengo Highland, Marion Harding and Hilliard Darby high schools for hosting the 2021 state tournament last March.

The wrestling state tournament will start on Friday, March 11, 2022, and conclude that Sunday evening.

The volleyball state tournament will return to the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton.

The 11,200-seat venue has hosted the volleyball state tournament since 1991, except for last year due to the pandemic.

The OHSAA thanks Vandalia Butler High School for hosting the 2020 state tournament.

The state tournament agreements with the Ohio State University Golf Club in Columbus and NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury have been extended for the next two years, while the agreement with the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, home of the prestigious Western and Southern Open, has been extended for the next three years to host the OHSAA girls and boys tennis state tournaments.

The 2021 OHSAA field hockey state tournament will remain at Thomas Worthington High School, where it was held in 2020.

The OHSAA would like to thank Upper Arlington High School for hosting the event since 2002.

All OHSAA sports and confirmed state tournament venues are listed below.

OHSAA State Tournament Venues

Fall Sports

Golf – The Ohio State University Golf Club and NorthStar Golf Club

Girls Tennis – Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason

Field Hockey – Thomas Worthington High School

Cross Country – Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Columbus

Soccer – Announcement Coming Soon

Volleyball – Wright State University, Dayton

Football – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Winter Sports

Swimming & Diving – Branin Natatorium, Canton

Gymnastics – Hilliard Bradley High School

Bowling – Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl

Ice Hockey – Nationwide Arena, Columbus

Wrestling – Schottenstein Center, The Ohio State University

Girls and Boys Basketball – University of Dayton Arena

Spring Sports

Boys Tennis – Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason

Lacrosse – TBA

Softball – Firestone Stadium, Akron

Track & Field – TBA

Baseball – TBA

Key dates for all 26 OHSAA sanctioned sports are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Calendar