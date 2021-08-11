Brandon Merritt, MD, MPH joins Valley Health

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Valley Health Systems, Inc. is pleased to announce Brandon Merritt, MD, MPH has joined their Valley Health — Hurricane location as a Family Physician, treating patients of all ages. He is fluent in Spanish and brings his multilingual skills to patients to ensure healthcare needs are met for all members of our communities.

Merritt studied at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine to receive his Medical Degree, and completed his Family Medicine Residency at Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC). He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), and the American Medical Association (AMA).

Prior to his medical training and joining Valley Health Systems, Inc., Merritt worked as a health policy analyst for the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy and as a regional epidemiologist at the Kanawha Charleston Health Department. He also served as an Executive Board Member for the West Virginians for Affordable Health Care (WVAHC) from 2009 to 2014.

“Dr. Merritt’s past experience in public health and health policy makes him a perfect fit to the Valley Health team,” said Mathew Weimer, MD, chief medical officer of Valley Health Systems, Inc. “His knowledge of the challenges that communities face and the important role that community health centers play in addressing those challenges makes him an asset to our organization. Merritt clearly understands our mission of providing quality healthcare to everyone, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay, and he was attracted to Valley Health Systems in part because of that mission.”

In addition to personal interests like traveling and foreign language, Dr. Merritt also enjoys running and cycling, and is a father of three “tireless, sometimes grumpy, often wonderful little human beings.”

Valley Health – Hurricane is located at 3729 Teays Valley Road, Suite 100 in Hurricane, West Virginia. The practice accepts Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance, and offers a sliding fee patient discount for those who financially qualify. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 304-760-6040.