Carol Taylor

Carol Ann (Rayburn) Taylor, 72, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky

She is survived by her husband, Frederick D. Taylor.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Brother Brent Baker officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Lawrence County Animal Shelter, 1302 Adams Lane, Ironton, Ohio 45638.

