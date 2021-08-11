Harvest plans fundraiser for Friday

Those seeking to support Harvest for the Hungry food pantry have a chance to do so this Friday.

The food pantry will be hosting a bake sale and hot dog fundraiser on the lot at its location at 120 N. Fifth St. in Ironton, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Lois Terkhorn, a volunteer with the pantry, said.

She said, in addition to the food, there will also be chance for those who attend to win a 32-inch TV from Anthem Insurance.

Harvest for the Hungry is an interdenominational food pantry, sponsored by First Presbyterian, First United Methodist, Memorial United Methodist of Coal Grove, Quinn Chapel African, Methodist Episcopal, Resurrection Hope United Methodist, Saint Joseph Catholic, Saint Lawrence Catholic and Saint Paul Lutheran churches. It has operated since 1992, using contributions and donations to help Lawrence County families in need throughout the year.

In addition to its regular giveaways, each November, the pantry draws hundreds for its day-long Thanksgiving giveaway, in which volunteers pack boxes with enough items to provide a family with a full meal for the holiday.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/HarvestForTheHungryFoodPantry.