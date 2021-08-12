expand
Ad Spot

August 12, 2021

Heat advisory in effect today

By Staff Reports

Published 9:39 am Thursday, August 12, 2021

Heat Advisory

A heat advisory is in effect for Lawrence County from noon today to 8 p.m. this evening according to the National Weather Service. They warn that peak heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees are expected and high temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. The National Weather Service suggests the following as precautionary/preparedness actions: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. They also suggest taking extra precautions if working or spending time outside, such as rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening, knowing the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and wearing lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

More News

Donald Frum Jr.

Sharon Farren

Michael Madden

Brenda Morris

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With COVID-19 cases on the rise and the Delta variant spreadeing, local hospitals and universities have started requiring masks again. Do you think a mask mandate should be reinstated by the governor?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business