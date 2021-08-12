Sharon Farren

Dec. 27, 1947–Aug. 10, 2021

Sharon Ann Rice Farren, 73, of South Point, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at her home.

She was born Dec. 27, 1947, in Boyd County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Cecil Rice and Ella Taylor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her long-time companion, John Leedy; four brothers, Cecil Rice, David Rice, Ray Rice, Jay Rice; and one sister, Gloria Binz.

She was a former employee of Scott’s Lawn Care.

Sharon was the greatest mom and grandmother. She loved her family’s and was everyone’s rock and will be greatly missed by all.

She is survived by her three children, Pam (Andy) Hicks, of South Point, Dara (Amanda) Briggs, of Uhrichsville, and Lynn (Shawn) Martin, of South Point; one sister, Susan Brickles; two brothers, Kenneth Rice and Mark Rice; four grandchildren, Brett, Trista, Tommy, and Abby; five great-grandchildren, Melodie, Noah, Charlie, Lilith and one on the way.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.