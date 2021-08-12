expand
Ad Spot

August 12, 2021

William Nash

By Obituaries

Published 12:35 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021

William Bill Nash, 87, of Proctorville, died on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Abbyshire Place, Bidwell, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife, June Nash.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Pastor Duane Smith. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held from 1–2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cabell Wayne Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

More News

Donald Frum Jr.

Sharon Farren

Michael Madden

Brenda Morris

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With COVID-19 cases on the rise and the Delta variant spreadeing, local hospitals and universities have started requiring masks again. Do you think a mask mandate should be reinstated by the governor?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business