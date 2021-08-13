expand
Ad Spot

August 13, 2021

Jason Langham

By Obituaries

Published 11:53 am Friday, August 13, 2021

Jason Langham

Jason Andrew Langham, 49, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Melinda Legge Langham.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.

The flag presentation will be conducted by The Marine Corps League of Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

More News

Grady Caldwell

John Neal II

Jason Langham

Lucille Baer

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With COVID-19 cases on the rise and the Delta variant spreadeing, local hospitals and universities have started requiring masks again. Do you think a mask mandate should be reinstated by the governor?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business