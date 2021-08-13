Lucille Baer

July 21, 1924–Aug. 11, 2021

Lucille (Nana) M. Baer, 97, of Portsmouth, formerly Ashland, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late Charley Cade and Mayme Sharp Cade. She was born on July 21, 1924, in Pedro.

Lucille was a loving homemaker and enjoyed taking care of others. She was a life-long member of Ashland Grace Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed singing and praising the Lord.

Lucille was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles E. Oliver in 1967. She was also preceded in death by her second husband, Melvin A. Baer in 2009; whom she married Aug. 21, 1969.

She was preceded in death by her children, Betty Carver, Charles Oliver, Robert Oliver, Judy Oliver, and her stepson, Larry Joe Baer.

Lucille was one of fourteen children and was preceded in death by eleven of her siblings, Mildred Ashworth, Nola Bolt, Marge Fetter, Violet Morgan, Rose Herdman, Charles Cade, Harold Cade, Kenneth Cade, Frances Cade, Cecil Cade and Donald Cade.

Lucille was survived by two siblings, Jim Cade (Elma) from Waverly and Betty Roark (Gaylord), from Columbus; three stepchildren, Tony Baer (Carolyn), Elizabeth Hall, from Ashland, and Sharon Castledine (Ed), from Idaho; her grandchildren, Darren Oliver (Lisa), Eric Oliver (Debbie), from Rosemount, Karl Rust (Kim), from Ironton, Crystal Dykes (Jimmy), Lana Brown (Clyde), Sherry White (Tom), Glen Medina (Christina), Chuck Medina, from Lexington, Kenny Oliver, Teresa Oliver, Bobby Ray Oliver, from Catlettsburg.

Lucille is survived by sixteen great grandchildren, Drew Oliver (Megan), Caitlynn Eastham (Ian), Hannah, Kyleigh, Derick Oliver, Margie Caldwell, Troy, Molly Rust, Versie Fannin, Rhonda Keemle, Jeffrey Dykes, Jeremy Brown, Meagan Foster, Nikki Medina, Sierra, Selena Medina.

She was also survived by twenty-two great-great grandchildren, Kaylee Oliver, Cayden McKenzie, Callie Eastham, Hayleigh, Jake, Katelyn Porter, Lexi, Abby, JJ Dykes, Riley, Jayden, Rachael, Reece, Aspen Brown, Alex, Elli, Addi, Josi, KK, Kendra, Kassie, Bellamy; and two great-great-great grandchildren, Courtney and Adalynn.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, with Pastor Richard Suman officiating, at Steen Funeral Home-Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland, Kentucky, with burial at Woodland Cemetery directly following.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home 4-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Online condolences may be made to www.steenfuneralhome.com.