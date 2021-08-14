ARTS AND CULTURE: Second Saturday Market set for today at Heritage Station

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Kick the weekend off right with a little shopping, music and good food at Heritage Station at the Second Saturday Market.

The event is set for Heritage Station, located at 210 11th St., for the Second Saturday Market and will run from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Market vendors will set up on the brick patio in front of the Visitors Center. This month’s market includes the eclectic folk trio Cypress Band performing from noon – 2 p.m.. Miss Olivia, with the Cabell County Public Library, will host a children’s craft from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. This month, children will have the opportunity to make their own birdfeeder.

Stop in Nomada Bakery for a cool drink and delicious food and The Red Caboose for even more locally-made artisan goods. The Haute Wick

Social will have a pop-up shop in front of their building so attendees can get their candle fix while here.

Plan to visit the other shops at Heritage Station – Full Circle Gifts & Goods, The Gumbo Stop Cafe, Taps at Heritage, The Historic Hippie and Birds of a Feather. Other tenants of Heritage Station include GHPRD, All About You Hair and Nail Salon, Brown Dog Yoga and The Chessie Room.

Vendors include:

• Zane Pinson- ceramics and mixed media

• A. Morris Artworks – mixed media art and jewelry

• Perfectly Imperfect Home Goods – leather jewelry and home goods

• Reflection in a Pool – photography

• Lindy Jefferys – home goods

• Knots of Decay – jewelry and fine art

• Sage Hollow Crafts – crochet toys and home goods

• April Meade – fine art

• Euforia – bath and beauty products

The Red Caboose is a regional artisan center and gift shop operated by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The shop represents more than 150 local and regional artisans and its offerings include local-interest books, bath & beauty products, fine art, locally-produced T-shirts, and souvenirs.

Nomada Bakery offers a variety of freshly baked products and pastries as well as tasty and nutritious breakfast and lunch options. The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery are located at 210 11th Street, Huntington, WV. For more information visit redcaboosewv.com or nomadabakerycom.