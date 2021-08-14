Ohio alumni ‘Bobcat Bash’ at Northwestern game

The Ohio University Alumni Association is excited to be hosting a Bobcat Bash 2.5 hours prior to kickoff of the OHIO @ Northwestern football game.

The Bash will be held near the clubhouse of Canal Shores Golf Course, a nine-minute walk from Ryan Field.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Time TBA

Canal Shores Golf Course

1030 Central St. Evanston, IL 60201

REGISTER TODAY

Registration includes a delicious catered meal (because game time has not been announced yet, it might be brunch or lunch) and two drink tickets and a cash bar.

Guests will be able to reserve game day parking just a nine-minute walk from Ryan Field. After you are registered for the Bash you will receive a link for parking at Canal Shores Golf Course (closer to the game date).

The cost is $30 for attendees ages 13 and older, $15 for children ages 5-12, and free for children ages 4 and younger.

Tickets to the game are not sold through the OUAA. Click here to purchase tickets to the OHIO @ Northwestern game from OHIO Athletics.

For questions related to this event, please contact Barb Fiocchi at fiocchib@ohio.edu.