August 17, 2021

Donnetta Rankin

By Obituaries

Published 2:48 pm Monday, August 16, 2021

Donnetta Louise Rankin, 63, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away Tuesday Aug. 10, 2021, at Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark.

Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday at Encouragers Fellowship Church Huntington, Huntington, West Virginia. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

