James Bennett Jr.

Aug. 7, 1955–Aug. 5, 2021

James Otis Bennett Jr., born Aug. 7, 1955, went home to be with the Lord, Aug. 5, 2021.

He is survived by Redith (Boster) Bennett, whom he married on June 4, 1983.

He is also survived by two sons, David (Rachael) Bennett, and Daniel (Rebecca) Bennett.

Also surviving are three grandchildren, Capper (C.J.), Everly, and Isla Bennett.

He was preceded in death by parents, Otis Bennett and Goldie (Johnson) Bennett.

Jim was a member of Solida Baptist Church of South Point.

He was public school teacher for 42 years serving at Dawson-Bryant High School, Portsmouth West High School and Myrtle Beach High School.

Jim enjoyed coaching baseball and weightlifting for many years after being an accomplished baseball pitcher at Dawson-Bryant High School and Rio Grande College.

He was also an avid weightlifter and held national records.

His greatest joy was spending time with his three grandchildren.

He loved preaching and spreading the gospel and was able see God’s word furthered in three foreign fields on short term mission trips.

He loved young people and his primary ministry over the years was spent as a youth pastor.

Funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Dr. Steve Cook officiating. Burial followed at Aid Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Solida Oaks, 64 Private Drive 2114, South Point, Ohio 45680.

To offer the Bennett family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.