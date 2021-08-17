Johnny Gray

Oct. 20, 1946–Aug. 12, 2021

Johnny Earnest Gray, 74, of Franklin Furnace, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton.

The Morgantown, West Virginia native, was born Oct. 20, 1946, a son of the late Paul Gray and Lucille LeFevers Lawson.

Mr. Gray was a United States Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a retired carpenter for the V.A. Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Johnny enjoyed working on cars, woodworking, traveling, listening to 50s music, riding motorcycles and, most of all, spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Mumy and Sharon Thompson; and three brothers, Bill, Joe and Bob Gray.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Gue Gray, whom he married Sept. 30, 1972; three children, Paula Gray, of Jasper, Georgia, Tony “Philip” and Joni Gray, of Franklin Furnace;,Amanda “Windy” and Blaine Voiers, of Ironton; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four sisters, Teresia (Gerald) Marshall, Marian (Eddie) Lawson, Elaine (Donald) Lipscomb and Betty (John) Kisner, all of Morgantown, West Virginia; two brothers, Don (Percy) Gray and Jr. Paul (Barb) Gray, both of Morgantown, West Virginia; and one sister-in-law, Rosalee Gray, of Fairmont, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Delbert Dixon officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by the Ironton V.F.W. Post #8850.

Friends may call Wednesday noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.