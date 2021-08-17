The Wild Ramp announces fifth annual Farm-to-Table Dinner

HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA — After pivoting to a to-go event for 2020, The Wild Ramp is pleased to announce that its fifth annual Farm-to-Table Dinner will take place in person outside of the market at 555 14th St. West starting at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.

The evening’s menu will be prepared by The Wild Ramp’s Kitchen Manager, Jedediah Thornburgh, using locally sourced ingredients from market producers. Musical entertainment will be provided by Huntington Old Time Dance & Music and Chatteroi, a traditional Appalachian duo.

“We are so excited to have our Harvest Kitchen Chef, Jedediah Thornburgh, doing the cooking this year,” market director Shelly Kenney said. “The Harvest Kitchen is a program that enables The Wild Ramp to create our own line of prepared food products using local ingredients that our producers might have an abundance of. Our customers have been able to purchase some of what Chef Jedediah has made — like freezer meals, breads and soups — in the market, but this event will really offer a full taste of what he can do with the products that we sell.”

Tickets are $75 per person and include a five-course meal and two wine or beer tickets. Tickets are available online at wildramp.org/upcoming-events or at the market (tickets are transferable but not refundable). Proceeds from the Farm-to-Table Dinner support community programs and the market’s sustainability in the community.

“The Farm-to-Table Dinner is one of The Wild Ramp’s two signature events, and our largest annual fundraiser,” Kenney said. “As an organization, it is our mission to grow and support a vibrant economy and community for local food, food products, and artisan goods. We believe in the importance of purchasing and consuming local food, and we use the Farm-to-Table Dinner as another way to showcase our producers and their products to members of the community.”

The schedule for the evening will proceed as follows:

• 5:30-6:30 p.m. — Check-in and Cocktail Hour

• 5:30-7 p.m. — Entertainment by Chatteroi

• 6:30 p.m. — Dinner Service

• 7:30-8:30 p.m. — Entertainment by Huntington Old Time Music & Dance

The menu (subject to change) features:

• Entrees

• Za’atar Roasted Chicken with Spiced Plum Sauce

• Wine Marinated Pot Roast

• Apple Crusted Pork Loin

• Vegetables

• Cream of Potato with Rosemary Demi-Glace

• Harvest Roasted Vegetable Medley

• Green Bean Almondine

• Roasted Corn and Chickpea Salad with Miso Lime Dressing

• Appetizer/Hors d’oeuvres

• Assortment of Cheese and Cured Meats

• Breads

• Golden Sweet Cornbread

• Buttermilk Biscuits

• Crusty Yeast Bread

• Preserved Pickled Sides

• Beets

• Chow Chow

• Pickles

• Vegetable Medley

• Dessert

• Old-fashioned Vintage Layer Cakes

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Levels range from $500-$2,000. Interested businesses and organizations can contact The Wild Ramp’s Development Coordinator, Leah Lowe, at wildrampdevelopment@gmail.com for more information.