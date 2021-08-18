Hospice of Huntington announces winners of golf tournament

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Hospice of Huntington announced winners from its 19th annual Heating Up the Greens Golf Tournament hosted Aug. 9 at the Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.

Flight 1 winning teams included:

• First Place – Encova

• Second Place – Dixon Electrical Systems

• Third Place – Chapman Printing

Flight 2 winning teams included:

• First Place – Hall Funeral Home

• Second Place – River Park Hospital

• Third Place – Hammers Industries

The charity event was presented by Chapman Printing Company and sponsored by more than 20 local businesses and community members.

This year’s tournament saw the return of long-time traditions that golfers were unable to participate in last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards ceremony held at the conclusion of the tournament and the golfers’ awards dinner were both forgone during last year’s fundraiser due to social distancing restrictions and safety concerns.

“We were excited to be able to resume the dinner and awards ceremony for this year’s event,” said Brittany Asbury, Heating Up the Greens event coordinator. “While last year’s tournament was still a financial success, we took a hard hit with fundraising globally.”

Forced to cancel its Bi-Annual Bella Luce charity event last year, Asbury said the golf tournament was the only in-person fundraiser Hospice was able to safely host in 2020.

As a non-profit organization, fundraising, particularly through charitable events, is a critical part of Hospice of Huntington’s business operation. Dollars raised allow the organization to carry out its mission of providing high-quality end-of-life care to individuals and families in the community, regardless of ability to pay.

“With restrictions and state-ordered mandates in play, we had to reimagine many of our traditional fundraising avenues over the last year and a half,” said Hospice of Huntington President and CEO Melanie Hall. “Through these challenges, we have been very fortunate to have the continued support of partners throughout the community.”

A complete list of community sponsors for the 19th Annual Heating Up the Greens Tournament can be found on hospiceofhuntington.org.

Those interested in making a gift to Hospice of Huntington can donate online or call 304-529-4217 to give over the phone.