Mountain Health hospitals recognized in annual rankings

St. Mary’s Medical Center named best hospital

WASHINGTON, D.C. — St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital, members of Mountain Health Network, have been recognized in the annual Best Hospitals rankings for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report.

SMMC has been recognized as a Best Hospital in the Metro Valley, as well as a High Performing Hospital for COPD, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, colon cancer surgery, heart attack, kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke. CHH has been recognized as a High Performing Hospital for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, knee replacement, hip replacement, kidney failure and stroke.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 32nt year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions and common elective procedures.

“Our dedicated physicians and staff are committed to the health and well-being of all we serve,” Hoyt Burdick, MD, chief medical officer, MHN, said. “These acknowledgements recognize that commitment and we are appreciative and honored to receive them.”

For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 175 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

“This year’s expanded report from U.S. News includes new ratings for important procedures and conditions to help each patient pick the right hospital for the type of care they need,” Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News, said. “Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to offer excellent care today.”

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.