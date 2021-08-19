Laidback Bluegrass Bash starts tonight

Will run through Sunday

Tonight marks the first night of music for the first annual Laidback Bluegrass Bash.

Candi Sperry, bar manager for the Laidback Bar and Grille, said the event will feature headliners of three bluegrass and one country band on Friday and six bluegrass bands on Saturday.

Sperry said the venue recently built a new stage for its patio and bands will perform outside there.

The lineup for Friday is Frog Pond Band, from 2-4 p.m., Elderberry Jam, from 4-6 p.m., Charlie Woods, from 6-8 p.m., and Bill “Wahoo” McDaniel, from 8 p.m.-midnight.

The lineup for Saturday includes TankGrass, Seven Mile, from noon-4 p.m., Dave Adkins Band, Billy Renee & Cumberland Gap, from 4-8 p.m. Sammy Adkins & the Sandy Hook Mountain Boys and Turning Ground, from 8 p.m.-midnight.

Music will also continue on Sunday, with Mountain Oyster Cult, from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and Bad Karma, from 4-8 p.m.

One-day passes, which are good for either Saturday or Sunday, can be purchased for $30, while a pass for the entire weekend is $50.

Sperry said these can be purchased at the door or anytime at the bar.

The Laidback Bar and Grille is located at 2704 N. 2nd St. in Ironton.