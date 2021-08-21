Friday’s Ohio High School Football Scores
Ohio H.S. Athletic Association
Friday’s Football Scores
Akr. Buchtel 21, Mayfield 9
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 30, Akr. Springfield 14
Alliance Marlington 20, Akr. Coventry 12
Amanda-Clearcreek 17, Plain City Jonathan Alder 7
Andover Pymatuning Valley 22, Mineral Ridge 7
Anna 24, Lewistown Indian Lake 21
Antwerp 49, Montpelier 8
Apple Creek Waynedale 42, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 13
Arcanum 40, Cin. Dohn High School 8
Archbold 27, Genoa Area 0
Arlington 48, Paulding 18
Ashville Teays Valley 28, Chillicothe 17
Aurora 63, Euclid 21
Austintown Fitch 27, Youngs. Chaney High School 0
Avon 38, Brunswick 0
Avon Lake 24, Strongsville 10
Barberton 26, Louisville 7
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 30, Carey 15
Beaver Eastern 28, Albany Alexander 17
Bellbrook 24, Tipp City Tippecanoe 14
Bellefontaine 20, Sidney 14
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 28, N. Lewisburg Triad 6
Belmont Union Local 40, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 18
Beloit W. Branch 47, E. Liverpool 6
Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Reigning Thunder 6
Bishop Fenwick 14, Franklin 2
Bloom-Carroll 49, Sparta Highland 17
Bloomdale Elmwood 56, Van Buren 14
Bluffton 75, Cory-Rawson 0
Bowerston Conotton Valley 48, Strasburg-Franklin 8
Boyd Co., Ky. 49, S. Point 10
Brookfield 35, McDonald 6
Brookville 49, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 0
Bucyrus 49, Union City Mississinawa Valley 14
Byesville Meadowbrook 42, Zanesville Maysville 25
Caledonia River Valley 33, Upper Sandusky 22
Cambridge 27, Wintersville Indian Creek 7
Camden Preble Shawnee 49, Casstown Miami E. 14
Can. Glenoak 31, Shaker Hts. 22
Can. South 49, Akr. North 0
Canal Winchester 25, Groveport-Madison 3
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 60, Cols. Eastmoor 34
Canfield S. Range 41, New Middletown Spring. 21
Carlisle 20, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0
Centerburg 40, Utica 14
Cenerville 38, Fairfield 24
Chagrin Falls Kenston 35, Chagrin Falls 0
Chardon 28, Cle. Glenville 14
Cin. Elder 28, Cov. Catholic, Ky. 6
Cin. La Salle 20, Cin. Colerain 14
Cin. Madeira 41, Norwood 34
Cin. McNicholas 28, Cin. Indian Hill 13
Cin. Moeller 42, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 27
Cin. Shroder 40, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 26
Cin. St. Xavier 31, W. Chester Lakota W. 14
Cin. Sycamore 47, Loveland 34
Cin. Turpin 28, Cin. Oak Hills 14
Cin. Walnut Hills 22, Cin. Aiken 14
Cin. Western Hills 19, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 0
Cin. Wyoming 26, Harrison 21
Circleville 35, Chillicothe Huntington 0
Circleville Logan Elm 28, Chillicothe Zane Trace 27, OT
Clayton Northmont 28, Vandalia Butler 13
Cle. Cent. Cath. 36, Cle. E. Tech 0
Cle. Hts. 48, N. Can. Hoover 28
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 39, Cle. John Adams 0
Cle. VASJ 44, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 12
Coldwater 44, Kenton 14
Collins Western Reserve 40, Wellington 12
Cols. Beechcroft 24, Cols. Briggs 6
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 21, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0
Cols. Independence 54, Cols. Northland 6
Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Reynoldsburg 41
Columbia Station Columbia 47, Independence 10
Columbus Grove 31, Pandora-Gilboa 6
Convoy Crestview 35, Rockford Parkway 13
Dalton 41, E. Can. 0
Day. Chaminade Julienne 38, Troy 20
Day. Meadowdale 30, Cin. N. College Hill 28
DeGraff Riverside 29, Ansonia 14
Defiance Ayersville 27, Delta 12
Delaware Buckeye Valley 26, Delaware Hayes 22
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 17, Cols. DeSales 12
Dola Hardin Northern 29, Arcadia 21
Doylestown Chippewa 27, Ashland Mapleton 8
Dresden Tri-Valley 35, Ashland 28
Dublin Jerome 28, Perrysburg 10
Dublin Scioto 29, Grove City 27
Eastlake North 22, Garfield Hts. 15
Edon 49, Edgerton 22
Elida 7, Spencerville 0
Elyria 28, Elyria Cath. 15
Fayetteville-Perry 29, Cedarville 21
Findlay 24, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14
Findlay Liberty-Benton 14, Leipsic 0
Fremont Ross 37, Tiffin Columbian 36
Ft. Loramie 40, Minster 7
Ft. Recovery 39, Haviland Wayne Trace 21
Galion 15, Marion Elgin 12
Galion Northmor 27, Attica Seneca E. 23
Galloway Westland 21, Thomas Worthington 11
Germantown Valley View 25, Spring. Shawnee 7
Gibsonburg 14, Tol. Ottawa Hills 10
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 37, Lisbon Beaver 26
Granville 51, Whitehall-Yearling 20
Green 48, Akr. Ellet 6
Greenfield McClain 46, Frankfort Adena 24
Greenwich S. Cent. 41, Willard 15
Grove City Cent. Crossing 27, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6
Hamilton 43, Cin. West Clermont 28
Hamilton Badin 27, Cin. Mt. Healthy 7
Hamilton Ross 48, Wilmington 31
Hamler Patrick Henry 41, Hicksville 16
Hanoverton United 41, Minerva 7
Harrod Allen E. 41, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 6
Heath 20, Baltimore Liberty Union 13
Hilliard Bradley 41, Sylvania Northview 0
Hilliard Darby 17, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 0
Hilliard Davidson 27, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 24
Howard E. Knox 22, Johnstown Northridge 8
Hubbard 48, Creston Norwayne 28
Huber Hts. Wayne 41, Day. Dunbar 0
Hudson 49, Solon 35
Ironton 40, Wheelersburg 6
Jamestown Greeneview 27, Middletown Madison Senior 6
Jefferson Area 48, Orwell Grand Valley 8
Kansas Lakota 42, Monroeville 20
Kings Mills Kings 31, Middletown 6
Kirtland 50, Painesville Harvey 6
LaGrange Keystone 39, West Salem Northwestern 35
Lakewood St. Edward 33, Tol. Cent. Cath. 10
Leavittsburg LaBrae 40, Cortland Lakeview 0
Liberty Center 23, Defiance Tinora 21
Lima Bath 14, Bowling Green 0
Lima Perry 27, Sidney Lehman 13
London Madison Plains 40, Williamsport Westfall 12
Lore City Buckeye Trail 38, Caldwell 22
Lowellville 50, Columbiana 27
Lucas 34, Danville 20
Lyndhurst Brush 41, Ashtabula Lakeside 20
Malvern 55, E. Palestine 0
Mansfield Sr. 18, Norwalk 12
Mantua Crestwood 28, Rootstown 7
Maple Hts. 53, Cle. JFK 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 31, Wapakoneta 6
Marion Harding 28, Mt. Vernon 27
Mason 15, Gahanna Lincoln 7
Massillon Jackson 39, Akr. East 20
McArthur Vinton County 12, Chillicothe Unioto 7
McComb 28, Millbury Lake 0
McDermott Scioto NW 40, Southeastern 0
Mechanicsburg 35, Spring. Kenton Ridge 28
Medina 31, Warren Harding 14
Medina Buckeye 10, Lodi Cloverleaf 0
Medina Highland 38, Berea-Midpark 14
Mentor 49, Can. McKinley 7
Metamora Evergreen 27, N. Baltimore 7
Miami Valley Christian Academy 38, Millersport 6
Miamisburg 31, W. Carrollton 7
Milan Edison 27, Oberlin Firelands 24
Milford 41, Trenton Edgewood 14
Milford Center Fairbanks 17, Cardington-Lincoln 0
Millersburg W. Holmes 26, Bishop Watterson 16
Milton-Union 51, New Paris National Trail 0
Mogadore 35, Mogadore Field 0
Monroe 49, Oxford Talawanda 14
Morrow Little Miami 33, Goshen 3
Mt. Gilead 49, Morral Ridgedale 14
Mt. Orab Western Brown 62, Hillsboro 21
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 56, Vanlue 16
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 38, Spring. Greenon 17
N. Olmsted 52, N. Ridgeville 7
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 7
N. Royalton 43, Westlake 7
New Albany 50, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 7
New Bremen 28, Marion, Ind. 14
New Carlisle Tecumseh 41, Fairborn 14
New Lexington 13, Lancaster Fairfield Union 6
New Madison Tri-Village 21, Troy Christian 7
New Matamoras Frontier 34, Bridgeport 20
New Philadelphia 48, Marietta 7
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 45, Crestline 12
Newark Cath. 34, Bishop Ready 8
Newton Falls 35, Atwater Waterloo 8
Northwood 34, Elmore Woodmore 0
Norton 21, Canal Fulton Northwest 7
Oak Harbor 47, Fostoria 0
Olmsted Falls 50, Lorain 6
Oregon Clay 41, Maumee 14
Parma 20, Lorain Clearview 8
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 40, Amherst Steele 9
Pataskala Licking Hts. 42, Johnstown 14
Pemberville Eastwood 42, Ottawa-Glandorf 19
Peninsula Woodridge 15, Richfield Revere 14
Perry 26, Painesville Riverside 6
Philo 41, Athens 0
Pickerington Cent. 26, Massillon 7
Pickerington N. 23, Lancaster 10
Piketon 28, Minford 6
Piqua 54, Day. Belmont 0
Plymouth 51, Oberlin 13
Port Clinton 49, Bellevue 44
Portsmouth Sciotoville 22, Zanesville Rosecrans 20
Racine Southern 37, Stewart Federal Hocking 8
Reedsville Eastern 39, Franklin Furnace Green 8
Richwood N. Union 36, Marion Pleasant 0
Rittman 28, Ashtabula St. John 14
Rocky River 56, Grafton Midview 24
Rocky River Lutheran W. 37, Fairview 13
Rossford 55, Swanton 7
STVM 21, Wadsworth 14
Salineville Southern 34, Richmond Edison 21
Sandusky 45, Holland Springfield 0
Sandusky Perkins 61, Tol. Woodward 0
Shadyside 26, Martins Ferry 6
Sheffield Brookside 43, Wickliffe 6
Shelby 55, Mansfield Madison 6
Smithville 20, Massillon Tuslaw 13
South 61, Cin. Woodward 6
Spring. NE 49, Bradford 16
Springfield 24, Cle. St. Ignatius 20
St. Clairsville 42, Carrollton 35
St. Henry 42, Covington 0
St. Marys Memorial 10, London 7
St. Paris Graham 28, W. Liberty-Salem 6
Steubenville 22, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7
Stow-Munroe Falls 55, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Streetsboro 70, Girard 35
Struthers 46, Louisville Aquinas 12
Stryker 28, Lakeside Danbury 22
Sugar Grove Berne Union 41, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 22
Sugarcreek Garaway 27, New Concord John Glenn 0
Sullivan Black River 21, Akr. Manchester 14
Sunbury Big Walnut 41, Cols. St. Charles 0
Sylvania Southview 28, Tol. Rogers 18
Tallmadge 35, Ravenna 7
Thornville Sheridan 35, Newark Licking Valley 30
Tol. Scott 22, Cle. Hay 14
Tol. St. Francis 21, Clyde 14
Tontogany Otsego 48, Bucyrus Wynford 16
Toronto 33, Orange 20
Twinsburg 34, Copley 27, OT
Uniontown Lake 35, Alliance 7
Van Wert 47, Bryan 28
Vermilion 30, Castalia Margaretta 28
Versailles 42, Celina 0
Vienna Mathews 6, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0
Vincent Warren 47, Belpre 12
W. Jefferson 48, Urbana 13
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 51, Coshocton 0
Warren JFK 48, Warren Champion 6
Warsaw River View 44, McConnelsville Morgan 28
Warsaw, Ind. 48, Dublin Coffman 23
Washington C.H. 20, Cols. Bexley 13
Wauseon 40, Sherwood Fairview 8
Waverly 42, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 3
Waynesfield-Goshen 42, Ada 12
Wellston 28, Oak Hill 6
Westerville Cent. 14, Westerville N. 7
Westerville S. 29, Lewis Center Olentangy 17
Williamsburg 44, Batavia 6
Willoughby S. 44, Chardon NDCL 14
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 42, Crown City S. Gallia 0
Windham 27, Lisbon David Anderson 13
Wooster 30, Orrville 6
Worthington Christian 21, S. Charleston SE 14
Worthington Kilbourne 43, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0
Xenia 34, Beavercreek 14
Youngs. Boardman 28, Youngs. Mooney 7
Youngs. East 12, E. Cle. Shaw 8
Youngs. Liberty 30, Berlin Center Western Reserve 12
Youngs. Valley Christian 36, Campbell Memorial 6
Zanesville 41, Newark 0
Zanesville W. Muskingum 37, Hebron Lakewood 0