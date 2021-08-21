Dawson-Bryant hosts kindergarten meet and greet

Although COVID-19 may have led to the cancellation of Dawson Bryant Elementary School’s open house on Tuesday, as was the case with most schools across the county, but faculty took part in a scaled-down event for their newest students.

A meet and greet took place outside the building for incoming kindergarten students, with parents and children stopping by a series of tents to meet teachers, get class info and be given information packets.

Classes at the school started back on Wednesday and principal Angie Lafon said the school has 550 students from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade this year.

Of those, she said about 100 are kindergarten students in five separate classes, who were already registered prior to Tuesday’s event.

Despite the rain, a steady turnout took place throughout the event.

“I just wanted to give the new kindergarten students the opportunity to meet their teacher,” Lafon said. “We know it’s both exciting and scary to come into the building for the first time and, this way, they’ll see a familiar face.”

In addition to the teachers, two of the districts’ bus drivers were on hand with their vehicles, allowing the children to see the bus and know what to expect.

“They’re letting them come on the bus and look inside,” Lafon said.

Teachers were masked and students went on the bus individually or by household, due to pandemic concerns.

“We wanted to provide a safe environment to do this event,” Lafon said.