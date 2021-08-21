expand
Ad Spot

August 21, 2021

KDMC offers Saturday morning sports clinic

By Staff Reports

Published 1:20 am Saturday, August 21, 2021

ASHLAND, KENTUCKY – King’s Daughters Sports Medicine will offer a Saturday morning sports clinic from 8-10 a.m. every Saturday from Aug. 28 through Nov. 20.

The clinic will be offered at King’s Daughters Medical Specialties — Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Medical Plaza B, Suite G30, Ashland.

No appointment is necessary. Insurance will be billed. The specialized, comprehensive services provided by King’s Daughters Sports Medicine include diagnostic imaging, primary care sports medicine physician, and sport specific rehabilitation programs.

For more information, please call 606-327-0036.

More News

Fighting Tigers make Pirates walk the plank, 40-6

Vikings roll by Rebels with all-around performance

Gray stymies Marlins on one hit over 7 innings; Reds win

Friday’s Ohio High School Football Scores

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The fall election campaign is kicking off, with this year’s races comprised of city and village council seats, as well as township trustees. How satisfied are you with your local government body?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business