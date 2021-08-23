Ironton River Run set for Sept. 18

Registration open now, funds go towards projects

A 5K run/walk to help fund the murals on the Ironton riverfront is set for Sept. 18.

Local nonprofit Third and Center has scheduled the Ironton River Run for 6 p.m. that day, Amanda Cleary, co-founder of Third and Center, said.

Cleary said that those who want to register for the event can go to www.osuchracing.com, visit Third and Center’s page on Facebook or email ThirdandCenter@gmail.com for a registration form.

Third and Center has helped secure funds for projects around the city, including new bike racks, sidewalk murals and swing sets.

Cleary said funds raised from the race would go toward future artistic projects, with the money being earmarked for the Ironton floodwall murals.

She said, in the near future, the group also plans to redo the “Welcome to Ironton” mural on the riverfront, with completion by the start of the Ohio River Revival music festival on Sept. 11.