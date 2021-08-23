Madonna Baker

March 15, 1943–Aug. 21, 2021

On Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, Donna soared with the angels.

Madonna Faith “Donna” Baker was born on March 15, 1943, in Marion, the daughter of Margaret (Riggsby) Savary, the late Oliver Wiseman and her late second father, Clarence Savary.

Donna earned her BA in Zoology from Olivet University, then received advanced degrees in physical therapy from D.T. Watson School of Medicine and in business administration from Xavier University.

She worked at numerous area hospitals during her career as a physical therapist, including Fort Hamilton Hospital, Jewish Hospital and Grandview/Southview Medical Centers.

Donna was a member and past president of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and had been appointed a Butler County Commissioner in 2020 to help re-write the bylaws for Hamilton City and Butler County.

Those left to cherish her memories are her mother, Margaret; sister, Patricia Wiseman; brother, David (Lana) Savary; nieces, Corie (Janelle) and Crissy; great-nieces, Brigitte (Billy) and Gretchen; great-nephew, Jesse; and many other great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Jack (Linda) Baker; four step-sons, Jay (Thea), John, Mike (Gina), and Chris; step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her two fathers; and husband, James Baker.

A Visitation will be held 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Friday at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South “D” Street, Hamilton.

A Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Dr. Dale French officiating. Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.