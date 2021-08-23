Pointers beat the heat to beat Southeastern

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The heat was on.

Sweltering temperatures wore on the players but the South Point Pointers were able to overcome the heat as they blanked the Southeastern Panthers 3-0 on Saturday.

“This game was all about beating the heat. Thankfully, we have a deep roster this year and we were able to sub guys in and out all day long and get through it,” said Pointers’ coach Zach Jenkins.

“I give the boys credit. I had kids who never asked to come out and needed breaks early in the first half. The opening 6-to-8 minutes we were a little flat, but after that I felt we controlled the game:

Three different players scored goals and each goal came off an assist.

Tanner Runyon scored at the 17:00 mark of the first half with an assist from Erikai Jackson.

Runyon then supplied the assist as Josh Helton got the goal with 43:00 on the second half clock.

C.J. Smith scored the final goal with an assist from Jayden Ferrell at the 71-minute mark.

Goalkeeper Austin Thompson had 16 saves for the Pointers while he got relief from Xander Dornon who had three saves.

“I felt Mason Kasee, Josh Helton, Levi Lawson and Erikai Jackson made plays all over the midfield and set the table for our offense,” said Jenkins.

“Defensively, I thought this was a Josh Childers coming out party. He’s just a sophomore who has never played defense in his life and he played outstanding back there shutting down any attack that came our way.”

The Pointers host defending regional champion Alexander on Thursday.

Southeastern 0 0 = 0

South Point 1 2 = 3

First Half

SP – Tanner Runyon (assist Erikai Jackson) 17:00

Second Half

SP – Josh Helton (assist Tanner Runyon) 43:00

SP – C.J. Smith (assist Jayden Ferrell) 71:00

Corner kicks: Southeastern 2, South Point 9

Saves: SE – Morgan Wilbanks 3; SP – Austin Thompson 16, Xander Dornon 3