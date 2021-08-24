expand
August 24, 2021

Reds’ OF Naquin selected as NL’s player of the week

By Staff Reports

Published 12:39 am Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Rob Butcher
Cincinnati Reds’ VP Media Relations

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tyler Naquin has become the latest Cincinnati player to be honored, this time as the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet.
With All-Star left fielder Jesse Winker injured, Naquin stepped up to lead the Reds to a 5-2 week, moving the club past the San Diego Padres into sole possession of the second NL Wild Card spot.
During this period, the veteran outfielder went 13-for-26 with four homers, five RBIs and nine runs scored, while keeping active a 12-game hitting streak.
In Sunday’s 3-1 victory over the Marlins, Naquin homered to lead off the game and then followed with another solo shot in the eighth.
Naquin becomes the third Reds’ player to win the weekly award this season, joining Wade Miley (May 3-9) and Joey Votto (July 26-August 1).

